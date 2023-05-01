Mizoram University Welcomes it’s New Vice Chancellor Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka officially joined his office today as the Fifth Vice Chancellor of Mizoram University with the charge being handed over by the acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Pravakar Rath at the Vice Chancellor’s office chamber.

The outgoing acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Pravakar Rath welcomed the new vice chancellor on behalf of all the staff and faculty of Mizoram University. He remarked that his 5 and a half months as Vice Chancellor of Mizoram University was one of the best learning experiences he has had and hope that Prof. Deka’s 5 year tenure will bring a change in the right direction.

Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka, in his address conveyed that with cooperation and the drive to strive forward, the university will surely reach new heights.

He also mentioned that the first short term plan for Mizoram University is to achieve A++ grade in the upcoming NAAC assessment. “Mizoram University despite its young age is one of the fastest developing universities in the country and the sky’s the only limit”, he added.

The programme concluded with a self introduction from the participants including deans, head of departments, teaching and non-teaching staff and students’ council representatives.

Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka attained his B.Sc (Hons) Degree from Cotton College, M.Sc from Gauhati Univeristy, M.Tech & Ph.D from IIT Kharagpur, Post- Doctoral Diploma (DTTT) from Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan under UNESCO Research Fellow (1989-1990) and D.Sc from Gauhati University. He is credited to be the first D.Sc in Chemistry from Gauhati University.

He was a Commonwealth Visiting Fellow in the University of Manchester, UK for one year during October 1997 to September 1998. He is also a member of The Research Board of Advisors, the American Biographical Institute, USA. He was elected President of All India Association of Chemistry Teachers for 3 years from January 2017 to December 2019.