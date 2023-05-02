Assam Rifles Conducts Media Conclave

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A media conclave was conducted today by the Assam Rifles at the 23 Sector Headquarters, Aizawl. The event witnessed officers from the Assam Rifles and media personnel to discuss various important topics and key regional issues.

The aim of the conclave was to foster greater synergy, enhanced cooperation and unhindered coordination between Assam Rifles and the civil population of Mizoram through media.

During the gathering, the various Civic Action Programs (CAP) of the Assam Rifles during the last three years were highlighted. These included national integration tours, sports meets, career guidance counseling, free medical camps, women empowerment initiatives, infrastructure development, provision of essential items, and vocational training in various part of Mizoram.

The shifting of Assam Rifles from the city centre to Zokhawsang was also discussed, where they stated that even after shifting the Battalion, they shall retain Loch House, Quarter Guard and the school complex.