Jyotiraditya Scindia Writes To Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha; Flights From Kailashahar To Agartala & Kolkata Soon, Construction of Six Heliports

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 02, 2023: Flight services from Tripura’s defunct Kailashahar airport will connect Agartala and Kolkata soon while six heliports will be constructed in four districts in the coming days, union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia informed Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday.

“Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN 4.2, Kailashahar in Unakoti district have identified as the 33rd airport among 50 airports, aerodromes, helipads and ALGs across the country in the union budget of 2023-24 fiscal year which will connect Agartala and Airport through flight services”, said Tripura Transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury in a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Tuesday afternoon.

Aiming to revamp the tourism sector in Tripura, the ministry of Civil Aviation gave approval for construction of heliports at six locations in four districts.

He said “According to the UDAN 5.1 which is proposed to be launched on May 15 next, six sites identified for construction of heliports are Matabari and Amarpur under Gomati district, Narikel Kunja and Raipasa under Dhalai district, Maichera in Belonia under South Tripura district, and Kantlang at Kampui in Jampui under North Tripura district. Companies willing to participate in the bidding can construct the heliports as central and state government don’t bear the capacity to start from their own.”

During the Chief Minister’s meeting with the union Civil Aviation minister at New Delhi, he placed certain demands which needs to be fulfilled at the earliest.

“After assuming charge of the Transport department, I also placed demand for terming MBB airport as international airport. CM in his recent meeting with union Civil Aviation minister demanded declaration of MBB airport as international. In the reply letter, Scindia informed that once flight services between Agartala and Chittagong in Bangladesh begins, the airport will be declared as international one. However, the work of setting up Customs and Immigration services are in progress”, he said.

Minister also said that the CM informed reintroduction of cargo services as it will benefit common people and businessmen. He said that the centre has given responsibility to Indigo airlines and in the coming days, other airlines’ companies may start.

Regarding operation of night flight services from MBB airport, Chowdhury said “This demand was for a long time. At present, there is no flight after 7.45 PM. However, there is shortage of CISF personnel and informed the Ministry of Home Affairs. Apart from this, there is also a minor problem of Fire Services which will be sorted out. However, the union Home ministry asked BCAS, Imphal to conduct a resurvey about how many personnel required once night services began. After submission of the report night services can be started.”

“The CM Dr Saha raised operation of direct flight from Agartala to Mumbai and Hyderabad for urgency of medical purposes. Union minister informed that the central government cannot direct airlines’ companies to start services, but if any company is willing to start this service based on geographical and commercial viability, they can and AAI will immediately pass the order”, he told reporters

The government college of Art and Craft has been given the responsibility for crafting a bronze statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram spending Rs 25 lakh and install at MBB airport’s new terminal building, he added.

Principal Secretary to the Transport department Uttam Kumar Chakma and Transport Commissioner Subrata Chowdhury were present in the press meet.