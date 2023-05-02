Tripura: Round Table Conference Held On Investible Opportunities; MoUs Signed For Rs 314 Crore & Rs 3500 Crore Investment By October Next

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 02, 2023: Tripura aimed of achieving fruitful results with investments of Rs 3500 crores by September or October next while memorandum of understandings (MoUs) for Rs 314.38 crore have signed, said Tripura’s Special Secretary of the Industries and Commerce department Abhishek Chandra while addressing at the round-table conference of business and investment opportunities in Tripura at Agartala city on Tuesday.

It is reported that Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India in association with Invest India and FICCI, is organizing the North East Global Investors Summit, 2023 with the aim of boosting investment and generating employment in the north eastern region. As a precursor to the proposed Summit, State Level Round Table meeting hold in NE states to sensitise the prospective investors, highlight the potential investible projects, create awareness about the government schemes and policies and gather inputs from the stakeholders.

In the meeting, prospective investors interacted with important stakeholders like central and state government officials, PSUs, Banks, and others. Investment opportunities in sectors like Agriculture, Horticulture, Tourism, Handloom, Food Processing, Rubber, Tea, Bamboo, Information Technology, Higher Education, Health, and Forest based products like Agar were presented.

During last few years, industry friendly environment developed in Tripura by the way of establishing better roadways, railways, airways, waterways, electricity, industrial estates, SEZ, single window system, new investment policy, etc.

Being acknowledged about the infrastructural development and various potential investment opportunities in Tripura, a good number of investors signed draft MoU for an investment of Rs. 300 Crores with Government of Tripura and other investor also expressed their interest to invest in Tripura. SEZ Sabroom, attracted attention of Investors and five investor signed MoU for investment in SEZ consequently new horizon of industrialization in south Tripura District may be unveiled in near future.

Addressing the round table conference organized by the Industries and Commerce department at Pragna Bhavan here in Agartala city on Tuesday morning, CM Dr Saha expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the investors who have shown their interest for Tripura.

“I am pleased to share that eight industrialists have already signed MoUs with the government of Tripura, amounting to Rs 312.38 crore for the development of the state. In Tripura, we understand that connectivity is key, and we have made significant progress in this regard with 7 national highways, a strong railway network with 11–12 express trains, and development in airways and waterways”, he said.

CM said “Our efforts have opened doors to investors for the bright future of Tripura’s infrastructure, particularly in sectors such as bamboo waste, activated charcoal, rubber, food processing, cold chain, healthcare, hospitality, and tourism”.

On behalf of Tripura government, Dr Saha welcomed all participants who have joined in this round table conference today and extended his hand to help with any issues related to investments in Tripura.

Speaking at the event, Tripura’s Chief Secretary JK Sinha welcomed all the guests and said, “Our state’s potential for growth was recognized in the G2O discussion and the Indian Japan Conclave. Our Prime Minister’s four visits in the last four months further underscore our commitment to development. With a growth rate of 8.5%, Tripura’s financial growth exceeds the national average. Our state is rapidly becoming a gateway to the Northeast region, and we are constantly working towards further development. The government of Tripura is committed to providing the best facilities in education and healthcare. Our highly skilled workforce is one of our biggest assets. We thank our investors and encourage more industries to invest in Tripura. We are actively working towards realizing the state’s full potential.”

At the commencement of the second round table conference, Tripura’s Special Secretary of the Industries and Commerce department Abhishek Chandra said “Collaboration is the key to success, and this roundtable conference is a testament to that. This conference is attended by the officials of FICCI, Invest India, and our knowledge partners who have worked tirelessly to make this event a grand success. We are excited to showcase the potential of Tripura’s booming sectors like tourism, bamboo, medical, and others, with the largest land bank in the northeast. Our goal is to make Tripura a favourite destination for investment and growth. We are already sending out MoUs worth over 300 crores, and with today’s show, we aim to achieve a total investment of 3500 crores by September or October. We look forward to hearing from our esteemed investors about their experiences and ideas for the future.”

Department is hopeful that after this round table meet industrialization of Tripura will be accelerated and investment scenario will be better in the State.

Around seventy investors from all over the nation participated in the round table discussion to find out potential investible opportunities in Tripura.