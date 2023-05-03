Assam Rifles Organizes Bike Rally To Cover Myanmar And Bangladesh Border Villages

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Assam Rifles Mizoram Range, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) today flagged off a bike rally from Aizawl.

DIG of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, Brigadier Girish Upadhya, SM, VSM flagged off the bike rally that which will cover the entire border villages along Indo Bangladesh and Indo Myanmar Border, connecting first villages of Mizoram.

The aim of the rally is to educate the border population on the ill effects of drugs, ban on single use plastic, Significance of Hindi & English languages learning for opening up employment opportunities, awareness about joining Sainik, Army, and Assam Rifles Schools, spreading awareness on central government schemes for border villages, development activities under Assam Rifles Civic Action Programs and road connectivity and infrastructure development in border villages undertaken by the Centre / state and to identify the areas which needs immediate attention for the welfare and overall development of border villages.

The Bike rally will start with effect from May 4, by the Members of Mizoram Moto Adventure Club and may tentatively conclude on May 10. Five Riders of the Moto Adventure club will cover the entire route, whereas volunteer bikers of Assam Rifles will join the Bike rally at designated routes.