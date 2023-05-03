Tripura: 2 Mobile Common Service Centre Vans Flagged Off For Doorstep Delivery Of Good Governance

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 03, 2023: In a bid to provide door-step delivery of good governance, two “Mobile Common Service Centres” for Tripura’s Jampuijala and Charilam RD Blocks in Sepahijala district have been flagged off by the Social Welfare and Social Education minister Tinku Roy at the premises of district’s DM office in Bishramganj, which is about 35 KMs away from Agartala city.

At the flagging off ceremony, SW&SW minister Roy was accompanied by Tripura Industrial Development Corporation’s chairman Tinku Roy, Sepahijala Zilla Parishad’s Sabhadipati Supriya Das Datta, Sepahijala district’s DM Dr Vishal Kumar, District Coordinator of TRLM Sujit Banik and other officials.

Two women will be driving these two vehicles through various routes in Jampuijala and Charilam RD Blocks. The luminaries handed over the keys of the vans to those two women. Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) provided training to these two ladies.

The common people residing in these two RD blocks will be benefited with all kinds of government facilities through the help of these vans. Even alternate employment arrangements have also been made. Due to the fear of time-consumption, standing in long queue and harassments by a section of employees at the offices, people are being found to be reluctant in doing their necessary paperwork. Consequently, people can reap their government benefits without any problem. Hence, all the citizens would be able to get the necessary certificates, voter ID, and other documents sitting at home.