Tripura Ministers – Pranajit Singha Roy & Sushanta Chowdhury Visits Churaibari Modernised Border Check Post; Advises To Address Problems Immediately

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 03, 2023: Tripura’s Finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy and Transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday visited Churaibari Modernised Border Check Post at interstate Assam-Tripura border in order to review all kinds of works going on in a pleasant manner or not and problems faced by the common people and vehicles in entering and leaving the state.

However, it is worthy to mention here that both the state ministers visited Churaibari Modernised Border Check Post in North Tripura district separately on Wednesday as they have reached at Dharmanagar in two separate passenger-bound trains.

At first, Finance minister Singha Roy visited Churaibari Modernised Border Check Post at 11 AM on Wednesday. He was accompanied by the Finance department’s Secretary Brijesh Pandey and DM of North Tripura district Nagesh Kumar B along with other senior officials of the Tax department.

Paying a visit to the border check post along Assam-Tripura border, Singha Roy interacted with local people and drivers of various vehicles. He reviewed the overall situation of vehicles entering the state from other states of NE region along with Sales Tax and Transport departments. Thereafter, he also held a crucial meeting with senior officials of both these departments.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the visit and meetings, Finance minister Singha Roy said “Churaibari is the beginning of entry in Tripura state. On behalf of state government, we are visiting various places and looking into the progress of works. Not only Tax department, we are also eyeing to the advantages and disadvantages of common people. Local people demanded that the movement of vehicles start at 8 AM which become difficult for them. On everyone’s request, the government and district administration is looking forward whether the timings can be rescheduled at 7 AM or not. Goods should not enter or leave state without paying tax.”

Citing his standpoint against drugs, Singha Roy said “The government aimed to strengthen the state in all respect. No illegal goods should enter in the state and transported outside. In view of the appeal of making Tripura a drug-free state, along with the government and its officials, people also bear the responsibility to look into it deeply and don’t allow any anti-social elements for selling and consuming drugs.”

On the other hand, Tripura’s Food and Transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury visited the same venue i.e. Churaibari Modernised Border Check Post at around 12 noon on Wednesday. During his visit, minister was accompanied by Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department’s Special Secretary Raval Hamendra Kumar, Secretary of Transport department Uttam Kumar Chakma, DM of North Tripura district Nagesh Kumar B, Transport Commissioner Subrata Chowdhury and other higher officials of both the departments.

Chowdhury had a patient hearing to various problems during an open interaction with the officials present at Churaibari Modernised Border Check Post in presence of senior officials of the Transport department. He had provided necessary advice and instructions to the officials for taking immediate action in resolving the problems.