Aizawl Hosts Its First State Investment Workshop

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Chief Minister Zoramthanga and DoNER Secretary Lok Ranjan today graced the State Investment Workshop organized by the Planning and Programme Implementation Department at Royale Lalawi Confernce Hall, Aizawl.

DoNER organizes this is first investment workshop in the State in view of the upcoming North East Global Investors Summit 2023 in August to be attended by 13 potential investors.

The Chief Minister stated that Mizoram has desirable climate with great investment potentials in the fields of tourism, education, agriculture, hotel and hospitality; and with the right investment, the people can attain self-sufficiency.

Lok Ranjan apprised that the upcoming Global Investors Summit is aimed to provide support to start-ups and business houses for various sectors in the Northeastern States.

He added that the Central Government is planning to take up such investment opportunities regularly for the North East States.

The workshop, divided into two sections saw presentation from Invest India, FICCI and various other departments of the State.

In the second section, Lalmalsawma Pachuau, Planning & Programme Implementation Department Secretary presented investment opportunities in Tourism Department, Commerce & Industries Department and Horticulture Department.