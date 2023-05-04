Homeopathic Medical College To Be Set Up In Tripura: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 04, 2023: In a major boost for the infrastructural development of health sector in Tripura, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Thursday announced that the government is planning to set up Medical College for Homeopathy in the state.

While addressing a state-level orientation of Ayush CHOs on Homeopathic Health Care for mothers and children at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city on Thursday morning, Dr Saha said that the state government is thinking to open a Homeopathy Medical College in the coming days.

“The incumbent state government never mix up politics with developmental works. The government aimed to reach the healthcare system to the people of all sections irrespective of any political colour. The government is following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Dr Saha said.

Putting emphasis of the significance of homeopathy, Chief Minister said that the common people trust the homeopathic form of treatment widely along with Allopathic and Ayurvedic treatment.

“All sections of people including mothers, children and elderly persons find this form of treatment method effective enough to protect their health conditions. In view of this, the state government initiated a multifarious step for promotion of homeopathy management under the AYUSH services”, Dr Saha told the gathering.

In this programme, Chief Minister also lambasted the previous Left Front government for fabricating a negative surrounding in the state with the involvement of dirty politics in the healthcare system of Tripura.