Mizoram DGP Tours Champhai District; 7.5 Kgs Of Heroin Seized Till April

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Director-General of Police (DGP), Devesh Chandra Srivastva today arrived at Champhai for a two-day visit to the district.

Upon his arrival, the DGP inspected Champhai SP office and Champhai Police Station and later had an interactive session with officials from the Village Council, Village Defense Party (VDP) and police wives at the Station Conference Hall.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed Mizoram Police Khualbuk and Champhai Vengsang Police Complex.

Stating the importance for all agencies to join hands in manning the 160 km porous international border with Myanmar, Devesh Chandra Srivastva lauded the Champhai District Police tireless effort in capturing major illegal smuggling cases like drugs and exotic wildlife. He also stated all necessary steps are taken to fill-up the shortage of police personnel as well as to appoint more women police force.

“With the upcoming MLA general election, I urge all police personnel to carry out their duties without showing partiality towards any parties. With 23 border crossing points inside Champhai district, it is important that we must join hands with the locals and Village Defense Party (VDP) and strengthen them to fight illicit drugs and other contrabands from entering into the state,” the Director-General of Police said.

Champhai SP Lalrinpuia Varte also apprised the DGP that along Champhai District’s 160 km international border with Myanmar, there are 3 Border Pillars viz. BP 26, 27 and 28 and that it has 1 sub-division, 3 police stations and 1 police beat post as well as 3 Police Check gates including 1 Immigration Check Post.

He added that there are 15 beat areas with Village Defense Parties (VDP) in 20 villages. There are 147 personnel under DEF and the 2nd and 42nd battalions of the Assam Rifles are also present within the district.

According to Champhai SP, there have been 65 cases registered in the 3 police stations between January and April of this year- Champhai PS 49, Zokhawthar PS 9 and Dungtlang PS 7 with 7.5 kgs of heroin, 2.2 kgs of Methamphetamine and 67,540 kgs of areca nuts seized till April.

The Director-General of Police later visited Police Check Gate and Police Station at the border town of Zokhawthar and also interacted with the Assam Rifles posted at the border.