Violence In Manipur, CM Zoramthanga And MP K. Vanlalvena Expresses Concern

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, expressed his concern and sympathy for the situation in Manipur that has caused violence and tension between the Meitei and the tribal people. He wrote a letter to his counterpart N. Biren Singh today, urging him to take steps to restore peace and harmony in his State. He also pledged his support and solidarity to the Government and the people of Manipur.

Zoramthanga said in his letter that he was writing to him about the alarming situation in Manipur that has been covered in the national media and has disrupted the calmness of the Northeastern region. He said that as the Chief Minister of Mizoram, a State that has a long and close bond with Manipur in terms of history and culture, he was deeply troubled by the clashes that have broken out in some parts of his State and the underlying friction between the Meitei community and tribals there.

He added that this was a time when their two States were already facing difficulties due to the political turmoil in Myanmar and Bangladesh and the persistent threat of COVID-19, including the risk of a new wave with more cases. He said that such violence only aggravated the situation. He appealed to him to use his leadership abilities that his own people valued and respected and reach out to all the parties involved to try and end this senseless violence. He assured him of the full cooperation of his government and the people of Mizoram as they prayed for peace and healing in Manipur.

Meanwhile, K. Vanlalvena, the sole Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram, wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking for the Central Government’s immediate intervention to stop the violence by stopping the Manipur Government from trying to convert the tribal’s land into forest reserves, and to restore peace in the region. He cautioned that if the current situation was not resolved soon, it could lead to communal disturbances in the whole of the Northeast States.

He also expressed his dismay and worry over the recent incidents of violence and conflict in Manipur over the controversial issue of removing the local indigenous people from the disputed Reserved and Protected Forests.

In his letter to Amit Shah, he asked for the Centre’s immediate intervention to stop the violence and restore peace in the region. He also stressed that while Meitei and other communities are living peacefully in Mizoram, it is heartbreaking to see the Zo ethnic groups living in fear in Manipur.