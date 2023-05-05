Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang Asks Road Projects Implementing Agencies To Complete Projects Within Specified Period

NET Web Desk

KOHIMA, 5th May, 2023: Deputy Chief Minister, TR Zeliang today convened a Joint Meeting of National Highways, PWD National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, NHIDCL and Border Road Task Force, BRTF at Civil Secretariat Conference Hall.

This was the first joint meeting of all the road projects implementing agencies in the State after the former Chief Minister took over charge of National Highway. Zeliang called upon the three road projects implementing agencies to complete the road projects at hand within specified period as per DPR specifications and Contract Agreements.

While maintaining that all roads in the State should be aimed at benefitting the common man, Zeliang said the implementing agencies are answerable to the people who are the primary stakeholders. Zeliang said that as Minister In-charge of National Highways, he is responsible to update the State Government and the people on the progress and status of all National Highways in the State.

He assured full cooperation for successful implementation and success of road projects in the State. The Deputy Chief Minister called upon the agencies to give their best and be an example to the rest of the State in the Country.