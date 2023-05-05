Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Calls Upon All Departments To Be Prepared To Tackle Any Monsoon Disaster

NET Web Desk

KOHIMA, 5th May, 2023: Nagaland Chief Minister and Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority Chairman, Neiphiu Rio has called on all departments to be prepared to tackle any disaster that the state may face in the monsoon season.

Addressing a monsoon preparedness meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Residential Complex yesterday, Rio said more weather forecasts should be given to the public and awareness checked at the local level.

The Chief Minister said good roads with proper drainage should be maintained by the PWD (Road and Bridges) and NHIDCC. He said laying of cables on the road should be deep enough and should be done with prior consultation from the department concerned.

He called on the Home Gaurds and CD/SDRF to ensure that their forces are properly trained and ready to be deployed anytime anywhere. Rio emphasized that Health & Family Welfare Department should keep sufficient stock of medicine for use in medical emergencies.

During the meeting, the PHED department was asked to ensure the supply of good and clean drinking water even during monsoon season. The Food and Civil Supplies department was asked to keep a check on their godowns and stores with proper roads connectivity both in the districts and other rural areas.

Speaking at the meeting, NSDMA Advisor, Z Nyusietho Nyuthe lamented that many of the natural disasters in the state are manmade and can be avoided.