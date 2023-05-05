Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Speaks With Amit Shah & Manipur CM N Biren Singh For Security Of Students & Youths

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 05, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha spoke to union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday evening about the situation in Manipur. The Chief Minister raised the issue of security of the students of the state studying in Manipur to the Union Home Minister.

The Chief Minister Dr Saha also appealed to the union Home minister to protect the students of the state. Union Home minister Amit Shah has told the Chief Minister that he will seriously look into the safety of Tripura students studying in Manipur.

Meanwhile, Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha on Friday afternoon spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on telephone.

Speaking to the Chief Minister of Manipur, Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha was apprised of the overall situation there. Manipur Chief Minister NB Singh on telephone assured the state Chief Minister that the situation there is now under complete control.

The Chief Minister of Manipur also told the Chief Minister of the state over the phone that he will also look into the safety of the students of the state studying in Manipur and other related issues.

On the other hand, Tripura’s senior bureaucrat Dr Pradip Chakraborty in a press conference said that a high-level review was held on Friday on the recent events in Manipur under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha. The Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan and secretaries of various departments were present in this meeting.

In the meeting, elaborate discussion took place about the current status of students studying in RIMS and Central Agricultural University of Manipur. In the meeting, the DGP and CRPF informed that the current situation in Manipur is normal. The senior officials also said that efforts have been made to keep in touch with the parents of the students studying in Manipur on behalf of the state government. The state administration is also in touch with the Manipur government. Moreover, the state government is also keeping in touch with the students studying in Manipur.

Chakraborty said that a helpline number has been launched by the state government since Thursday last to inform the parents about the students studying in Manipur. These help line numbers are – 112, 1070, 0381-2416045, 0381-2416241 and 887676210 (WhatsApp number).

Even the Chief Secretary of the state spoke to the Chief Secretary of Manipur about the situation over there and the safety of the students studying there. About two hundred students of the state are studying in medical, agriculture and engineering in Manipur. He said that an application has already been made by the state government not to listen to any kind of rumours.