208 Students To Be Airlifted From Manipur To Tripura Tonight; Two Flights To Reach Agartala, One At Guwahati: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 06, 2023: Three commercial flights of Indigo airlines have been finalized to bring back 208 students studying in different higher educational institutions to Tripura from violence-affected Manipur, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha said on Saturday.

“The first flight of Indigo airlines will reach MBB airport at 12.15 AM from Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal to Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala and another flight of the same airlines company will reach Agartala at 1.40 AM while another flight will take the students to Guwahati and return to state on Sunday noon”, CM Dr Saha said in a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Saturday afternoon.

He said “Since Thursday last, senior bureaucrats of the state administration, higher officials of the Home department and CRPF have been holding several round of meetings regarding ethnicity clashes erupted between two communities in Manipur. Our children are pursuing higher studies in Manipur-based education institutions. We tried to acknowledge their problems, talked with their parents and communicated with them after collecting the contact numbers.”

CM said that he had also called up a faculty who is also the son of the soil and tried to gather the number of students in three institutions- Central Agricultural University, Dental College and Regional Institute of Medical Sciences.

“However, I tried to contact with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for two times, but failed. Later, I asked to Tripura’s Chief Secretary JK Sinha and DGP Amitabh Ranjan to contact Manipur’s CS and DGP, respectively to inquire about the state’s students. On Friday last, I had communicated with Manipur CM N Biren Singh and he assured that there is nothing worry as the state’s students will be taken care”, he said.

Chief Minister also said that he had communicated with union Home minister Amit Shah. The union minister is well away of every minute detail. “Last evening, I again talked with Manipur CM N Biren Singh in presence of the students’ guardians. The parents requested to bring their children back in Tripura”, Dr Saha told reporters.

He, however cited that passenger flights connecting Imphal are also full. He also communicated with union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for special arrangement of flights. In some time, the ministry of Civil Aviation arranged flights for Tripura students stranded in violence affected Manipur. At last, Tripura government contacted Indigo airlines on Friday last and the good news arrived on Saturday morning that they have agreed for special flights from Imphal to Agartala. The government is bearing the flight fares of all the students, he also added.

Meanwhile, the problem of transporting them to Imphal airport was also subsided as the battalion of CRPF personnel posted in Tripura were airlifted to Manipur for controlling the law and order situation. The CM talked with CRPF IG and asked to help the students for safe passage towards airport.

In the press conference, DGP Amitabh Ranjan had directed all the police stations and Cyber Branch of Tripura to stay alert for controlling law and order situation in this state if any kind of communal tension arises and keep a sharp eye on spreading of propaganda in the cyber world.

The press conference was attended by Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Principal Secretary to the CM Dr Pradip Kumar Chakraborty and other senior officials of the state government.