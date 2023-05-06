Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Talks To Jyotiraditya Scindia; Arranges 3 Special Flights To Bring Back Students From Manipur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 06, 2023: Tripura government under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Saturday have arranged a special commercial flight to bring back the students of the state who are stranded in violence-affected Manipur.

Chief Minister Prof Dr Saha on Saturday spoke to the union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and requested for special aircraft arrangements.

In that context, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced the decision to operate an additional commercial flight from Imphal to Agartala. The flight will reach Agartala from Imphal at midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Saturday afternoon, CM Dr Saha said that the government had arranged three commercial flights for bringing back students of Tripura from Manipur. Among these three flights, two flights will reach MBB Airport, Agartala from Imphal at 12.15 AM and 1.40 AM while another flight will take off from Imphal tonight and leave for Guwahati. Those students will have free accommodation and fooding at Guwahati and will be brought back to Agartala by Sunday noon.

Parents of interested students are requested to contact the helpline 0381-241-6045 and 241-6241 and WhatsApp number 8787676210 in this regard immediately.

Meanwhile, a two-part review meeting was held in this regard on Friday last under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr Saha. Senior officials including Chief Secretary JK Sinha and Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan were present. Later, the Chief Minister held a discussion with the parents of the students studying in Manipur.

A decision was taken last night to bring the students to the state by special aircraft. Another flight has been arranged from Aizawl to Guwahati in addition to the special flight at midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

On the other hand, a special team has been sent to Manipur on Saturday by the state government to bring and coordinate the students studying in Manipur.