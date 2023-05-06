Tripura Police Seized ‘Yaba’ Tablets Worth Rs 6 Crore; Three Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 06, 2023: In a major achievement, Tripura Police has seized huge haul of narcotic substances worth around Rs 6 crores and arrested 3 persons from an area on the Assam-Agartala national highway under Churaibari police station in the northern district on Saturday morning.

Acting on tip-off, Churaibari police station staff led by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the North Tripura district Bhanupada Chakraborty stopped a Mahindra Bolero vehicle bearing registration number TR01F-2938 and conducted a thorough search.

During the operation, police recovered 60,000 ‘Yaba’ tablets and arrested three persons namely Subhankar Debnath, Idris Mia and Rajat Pal. All are the residents of Dhanpur area under Sonamura police station in Sepahijala district.

While speaking to media persons about the seizure on Saturday morning, North Tripura district’s SP Bhanupada Chakraborty said that the Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof Dr Manik Saha had directed the Home department for adopting zero tolerance attitude against narcotic substances. Accordingly, police personnel had declared a war against drugs.

Sharing the details of the seizure, Chakraborty said that the vehicle went to Assam and brought this consignment of ‘Yaba’ tablets. The vehicle was stopped and seized the Yaba Tablets from their possession. The price of this tablet is Rs 1 thousand. Accordingly, ‘Yaba’ tablets of about Rs 6 crores have been seized.

He, however said that this tablet is very dangerous as it helps drug-addicted persons to get instigated in conducting various crimes. SP will talk with the Assam Police to find whereabouts of the collection centre.

This information reached the Superintendent of Police from Sonamura and the operation was successful in the end.