Tripura: TIPRA Chief Pradyot Purchases Flight Tickets For 50 ‘Tiprasa’ Students To Return From Manipur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 06, 2023: Tripura’s royal scion and ruling TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman took initiative to bring back 50 ‘Tiprasa’ (indigenous) students who are stranded in violence-affected Manipur.

A voice message of helping the stuck ‘Tiprasa’ students and youths in Manipur have circulated through social media handles that the royal scion i.e. TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot is ready to extend them help in bring back to their homeland.

Around 50 students from Tripura, who are studying in different colleges in Manipur and are presently stranded because of the prevailing law and order had expressed their desire to TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot. They will return to their homeland i.e. Tripura from Imphal to Agartala on Sunday through Indigo flight 6E-525.

“Due to the ongoing ethnic problems between two communities in Manipur, large-scale violence erupted and many ‘Tiprasas’ are stuck. Among them, many communicated and informed that they are afraid over the present situation. They expressed their desire to return back to their homeland. Hence, I purchased flight tickets of 50 ‘Tiprasa’ students and they will return to Tripura on Sunday next i.e. May 07”, Pradyot said.

Appealing to leave political ideologies aside in this dire situation, he said “During the bad times, politics should not empower our thoughts. The ‘Tiprasa’ people stood by my side and supported me a lot during my bad time. Thus, it is my first and foremost duty to help those ‘Tiprasa’ students who are stuck in Manipur in this violence.”

Expressing his deepest thought of helping his own people, Pradyot said “The flight fare of these 50 Tiprasa students are completely borne by me. In the coming days, I will extend my support if there are problems faced by my people. As I love my people, it is my duty and I will always stand by my people. If any people find problematic to stay outside, then feel free to contact with us, we will bring you back. It is not from the end of the government, I am completely doing it on my own.”

“I love my people, I love my community and I will always be there to help my people”, said Pradyot, who is also popularly known as ‘Bubagra’ (King).