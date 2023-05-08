BSF Tripura Seized Narcotic Substances Worth Rs 1.04 Crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 08, 2023: The vigilant troops of Border Security Force (BSF) posted in Tripura seized narcotic substances comprising of brown sugar, dry cannabis, phensedyl and other contraband items worth Rs 1 crore 04 lakh 75 thousand from DEMU train at Ambassa under Dhalai district and also detained a smuggler while smuggling drugs through India-Bangladesh international border.

Border Security Force is fully committed to eradicating the menace of drugs from Tripura making “Tripura – A Drug-Free State”. Today, In the series of Special Operations” by BSF Tripura’s endeavour is to defeat the ill designs of trans-border Smugglers, particularly narcotics or drugs and succeeded in neutralizing them at regular intervals on the Indo-Bangladesh International Border.

On the specific input of the Intelligence officer, Teliamura, a special operation was launched by an Intelligence Officer with a team of the 192nd Battalion of BSF. A thorough search was conducted on the last coach of a DEMU Special train number 07680 at Ambassa Railway Station which was heading towards Agartala from Karimganj on Sunday last at around 6.20 PM.

During the search, a seizure of approximately 204 grams of suspected brown sugar was made from a white colour bag left abandoned by the suspect who managed to slip away taking advantage of other passengers. The estimated value of seized brown sugar is approximately Rs 1,02,00,000 in the international market.

BSF is persistently putting efforts to make society, drug-free by enforcing the rule of law and such seizures of drugs is a decisive step in this direction.

Besides, vigilant troops of BSF Tripura also seized four kilograms of dry cannabis, 377 bottles of Phensedyl or Eskuff cough syrup and other contraband items having a collective seizure value of Rs 2,74,999 apprehending an Bangladeshi national in other operations along Indo-Bangladesh international border.

The BSF personnel deployed on the extreme frontiers of the country in Tripura are effectively guarding the international border and seizing various contraband items on regular basis from the bordering areas.

It is pertinent to mention that the BSF Tripura is committed to eradicate the drug menace and to thwarting the attempts being made by trans-border criminals or smugglers by taking all possible proactive measures and is frequently confiscating huge quantities of contraband giving big jolts to trans-border smugglers, particularly narcotics or drug traffickers during ‘Anti-Smuggling Drives’ in the Tripura.