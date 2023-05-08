Indian Army Dispels Rumours And Fake Videos From The Recent Manipur Violence

NET Web Desk

KOHIMA, 8th May, 2023: Indian Army said there are some inimical elements spreading false rumours about the leanings of security forces towards a particular community during the recent Manipur violence. In a press release, the army said that as many as 23,000 people from both the Meitei and Kuki community who were internally displaced were accommodated in various Army and Assam Rifles Company Operating Bases and Military Garrisons on humanitarian grounds without any impartiality.

It said rumours of the army’s partiality need to be dispelled as they not only tarnish the image of these apolitical and righteous forces but they also demoralize the soldier who executes these operations on ground. The Army further said a fake Quadcopter Video alleging Assam Rifles helping armed persons of one of the communities is under circulation.

It said the video not only disturb peace and harmony of the state but also maligns the reputation of the force whose impartial and fair conduct is beyond reproach. The Indian Army appealed all sections of the media and citizens to refer to official sources and verified handles for any news and content.