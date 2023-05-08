Indian Red Cross Society Of Zunheboto, Wokha And Longleng Joins Celebration Of World Red Cross Day

NET Web Desk

KOHIMA, 8th May, 2023: The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) of Zunheboto, Wokha and Longleng joined the celebration of World Red Cross Day today.

Deputy Commissioner and chairman of IRCS Zunheboto Rahul Bhanudas Mali said one should always help neighbors irrespective of caste or creed and that it should always come from the heart.

Superintendent of Police Longleng, Dr. Pritpal Kaur said there is no discrimination in the organization and everyone is treated. Dr. Kaur further appealed the students to always be ready to make themselves available to the needy which is the main objective of the organization.