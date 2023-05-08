Mizoram Evacuates Its Citizens From Manipur

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

After violence between the Tribals and Meiteis erupted in Manipur last week, Mizoram has evacuated over 130 of its citizens out of Imphal.

It is commendable that the Mizoram government is taking steps to evacuate its citizens from the conflict zone, even in the face of obstacles such as the denial of a chartered aircraft.

The evacuation of 131 Mizos from Imphal is a positive development, and it is heartening to hear that 52 stranded citizens have been received by the Social Welfare and Tribal Affairs Minister today at Lengpui airport; and that there was also an interactive session with the media.

From the 50 Mizo students who were evacuated from Imphal on Sunday, 25 reached Aizawl today by a bus hired by the State from Guwahati.

The NGO Co-Ordination Committee, Mizoram has also sent a letter for appointment on May 12, 2023, to meet the Prime Minister and Home Minister to discuss the issue of hardship face by the Zo-ethnic tribe of Manipur.

The State is also hosting 2056 internally displaced Manipur citizens within 6 districts of Mizoram