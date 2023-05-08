Nagaland Government To Hold Consultative Meeting With Tribal Organizations Tomorrow At State Banquet Hall, Chief Minister’s Residential Complex, Kohima

NET Web Desk

KOHIMA, 8th May, 2023: Nagaland government will be holding a Consultative Meeting with tribal organizations tomorrow at the State Banquet Hall, Chief Minister’s Residential Complex, Kohima, to discuss important matters.

The meeting will deliberate on matters pertaining to Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Register of Indigenous Inhabitant of Nagaland and the Nagaland Village and Tribal Councils Act, 1978. The meeting will also have a briefing on matters in regard to Urban Local Bodies. Presidents of tribal organizations and the Naga Students’ Federation have been asked to attend the meeting along with three representatives each.

The Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Ministers, Assembly Speaker, all the Ministers, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, all the Advisors, all the MLAs, Chief Secretary, along with other senior officials of the State Government will be present in the meeting.