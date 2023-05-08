Representatives Of Mizo Ex-Services League Meet Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, the 8th May 2023: The newly elected Office Bearers of the Mizo Ex-Services League met Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan, today. The new representatives of the Mizo Ex-Services League introduced themselves and also represented the amenities and requirements for the welfare of the Mizo Ex-service that need to be taken care of.

The representatives of the Mizo Ex-Services League apprised Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati that job reservation for the ex-servicemen in other states is 10% of jobs vacancies and only 5% of job vacancies is being reserved for the ex-servicemen in Mizoram. As per their representation, not even a few candidates from the ex-servicemen are being recruited based on the 5% reservation of jobs for the ex-servicemen in Mizoram. In this connection, they requested the Governor to intervene on their behalf.

The leaders of the Mizo Ex-Services League also represented the urgent requirements for a CSD Canteen extension at Khatla, Aizawl and another at Champhai town. They also explained the need for the posting of the locals as the Officer in Charge (OIC) and the staff at the office of Ex-servicemen Contributory Healthcare Scheme in Aizawl City and Lunglei town.

As reported, there are 5724 ex-servicemen, 2500 plus widows of the ex-servicemen and around 24000 dependents or direct beneficiaries in Mizoram. More than 3000 persons from the states currently serve in the defence sector in various capacities.