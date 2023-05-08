TIPRA Supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman Meet Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha; Discussion On Development Of ADC

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 08, 2023: The supremo of ruling TIPRA Motha and TTAADC’s Administrative Reforms Committee chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman met with the Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Sunday last and had detailed discussion on various developmental-related issues of the ADC areas in the state.

Debbarman, who is also the royal scion of Tripura said that a delegation of TIPRA Motha sought Dr Saha’s intervention in resolving certain issues which have been pending for a long time before the state government. Those issues need clearance.

“The ADC administration in Tripura had passed Customary Law and Land Revenue Bills, but are yet to get assent from the Governor. Not only this, although, TTAADC has launched several schemes in order to strengthen healthcare sector in ADC areas, but the state government is not releasing funds”, he said.

Debbarman also said that the Chief Minister has given a patient hearing to TIPRA delegation and assured them that the matter would be looked after. “He told us that the matters would be taken up with the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary and become aware about the status of the ADC’s proposals”, he also added.

Meanwhile, Tripura CM Dr Saha on the sidelines of a programme in Agartala city on Monday said that the TIPRA chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman had a courtesy meeting with him and there has been nothing important discussion as such.

“It was a courtesy meet from the end of Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman. We both discussed about the present situation in the state”, CM said.

He claimed that there has been no such talks regarding directing funding to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council and this decision shall be taken by the central government, the state government don’t have the authority to initiate such decision.