Election At CADC Today; Rangkashya Constituency Cancelled Due To Death Of BJP Candidate

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Polling for the General Elections to the Chakma Autonomous District Council took place today, with 73 candidates in the running for the 20 MDC seats. The results are scheduled to be announced on May 11.

However, voting did not take place in the Rangkashya constituency due to the alleged murder of BJP candidate and former CEM of the CADC, Amit Kumar Chakma, on May 4.

The ruling party MNF, BJP, Congress, and Zoram Peoples’ Movement (ZPM) are contesting the elections with 19, 19, 19, and 13 candidates respectively.

A total of 34,474 voters, including 17,455 males and 17,019 females, exercised their franchise at the 67 polling stations, with 59.35% voter turnout reported until 1 PM.

The Chakma Autonomous District Council was created under the sixth schedule of the constitution in 1972 to benefit the Chakma tribal people in Mizoram. The council has 24 seats, including 4 nominated seats. Under Governor’s rule since December 16, 2022, the council’s election was declared in March 2023.