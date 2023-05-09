Mizoram: MHIP Representatives Meet Governor And Implore President Of India To Expedite Normalcy In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, the 9th May 2023: The leaders of the Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP), the largest body of NGOs comprising all women members met Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan, today.

The MHIP leaders had submitted their representation to the Governor through which they implored the Central government and the Manipur state government to all possible measures to bring normalcy to the state. They urged the authorities to show serious concern and urgently address the plights of hapless women and children in this dire situation. The MHIP leaders also requested the Governor to forward their representation to the President of India on the same issue.

Pi Ngurmawii Sailo, President, Pi Lalliani, General Secretary, Pi K. Lalliantluangi, Treasurer, Pi Lalhmangaihi, ECM and Prof Zokaitluangi, ECM of Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) were present in the meeting.