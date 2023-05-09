Peace In Central Universities A Must: Mizoram University Writes To Ministry Of Education

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The three recognized bodies under Mizoram University, namely the Mizoram University Teachers’ Association, Mizoram University Non-Teaching Employees Association, and Mizoram University Students’ Council, have written a letter to the Secretary of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, GOI, urging for peace in Central Universities and the necessary and appropriate steps to be taken in the wake of the recent vandalism at Manipur University.

In their letter, the three organizations expressed concern that incidents like the one at Manipur University could jeopardize the security of all other Central Universities in the country. They emphasized that universities are meant to be a place for higher education that provides freedom to all students, regardless of their caste, sex, religion, or region, to pursue their studies in a conducive atmosphere.

The organizations condemned the recent incident at Manipur University that resulted in the destruction of the Central University as well as private properties. They noted that such acts are clearly a deviation from the very spirit of what a higher educational institution is expected to be.

They also expressed concern about the failure to maintain law and order and security within the university campus, indicating that if similar incidents occur in one Central University, the security of all other Central Universities could be at risk. They called for necessary action to be taken to prevent such occurrences from happening in the future.

The letter comes in the wake of the recent vandalism at Manipur University, where several students and faculty members were injured, and property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of students and faculty members in universities across the country