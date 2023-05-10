Tripura: 9-Month Old Pregnant Women Found Dead On Delivery Date

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 10, 2023: A heart-wrenching incident took place at Tripura’s Purba Ganki area under Khowai Women’s Police Station where an expectant mother was found in a hanging position a day before giving birth to her baby on Wednesday morning.

Reportedly, the Khowai Women’s Police Station staff said that Samita Debbarma (35), the wife of Sumanta Debbarma, committed suicide by hanging herself in a forest sometime after Tuesday afternoon. The police also said that the deceased Samita Debbarma was 9 months pregnant and was supposed to give birth to the new baby by caesarean section in Khowai District Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Accordingly, on Tuesday, between 3 and 3:30 pm, she wearing a ‘Churidar’ left the house with the intention of going to the hospital. After some time, her husband Sumanta Debbarma and other people of the house started searching for the woman. They did not find her anywhere, even though they searched for the woman throughout the night because the woman was pregnant. The woman was not found till Tuesday night. Finally, from Wednesday morning, the search started again. The people of the woman’s house and the local residents divided into two or three teams and searched the entire area to find the woman.

At around eleven in the morning, Manoranjan Debbarma, the father-in-law of the pregnant woman, saw that she had committed suicide by hanging herself with a veil around her neck in a forest some distance from the house. Debbarma screamed and fainted. Hearing his screams, others rushed to the spot. Immediately, the information was conveyed to the Khowai Women’s Police Station. Finally, the police personnel arrived, recovered the dead body and shifted to the morgue of Khowai District Hospital.

On the other hand, the relatives of the deceased woman Samita Debbarma and the people of East Ganki area said that the woman had a three-year-old daughter who was suffering from mental imbalance since a few days after the child was born. The woman cannot tell that she was pregnant until six months after she became pregnant. Local residents and relatives commented that the reason for not saying that is because of the woman’s mental imbalance.

However, later the husband Sumanta Debbarma took the wife to a pathologist after which the treatment continued as usual so that the baby in the mother’s womb could see the light of this world. And accordingly, on Tuesday afternoon, she was supposed to be admitted in Khowai district hospital and on Wednesday morning, a caesarean delivery was supposed to be done. But due to mental imbalance, 9-month pregnant Samita Devbarma committed suicide by hanging herself. Due to this, a child died with the mother without being able to see the light of the world while still in the mother’s womb.

This incident cast a shadow of mourning on the entire East Ganki area. Finally in the afternoon, Samita Debbarma’s dead body was handed over to her family after the post-mortem. In this regard, Women’s Police Station took up a case of unusual death.