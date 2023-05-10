Tripura: OTPC Donates 2 Advanced Life Support Ambulance To Gomati District Hospital

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 10, 2023: OTPC (ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme had donated two Advanced Life Support Ambulance to Gomati District Hospital on Wednesday in presence of Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha.

A sum of Rs 60 lakh has been spent for these two Advanced Life Support Ambulance.

At the handing over ceremony, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy, MLAs Abhishek Debroy, Rampada Jamatia and Jitendra Majumder, and District Magistrate Govekar Mayur Ratilal.

MD of OTPC Sanil Namboodiripad, GM HR Sharad Chandra Mishra, COO Sanjay Garhwal, Head of Projects and Services Tapas Bhowmik along with other OTPC and government officials were present at Gomati District Hospital, Tepania in Udaipur sub-division.

Addressing the donation programme, CM Dr Saha said that the government has taken various steps to provide better health services to every citizen of the state. The government is committed to developing better health infrastructure and providing better health services in the districts and sub-divisions of the state. He said that all the workers including doctors should come forward to provide maximum health services to the citizens.