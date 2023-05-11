All Stranded Residents Of Mizoram Evacuated From Manipur

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The evacuation of Mizoram residents who were stuck in Manipur was reviewed by Home Minister Lalchamliana at a meeting in SAD Conference Hall, MINECO today.

Lalchamliana expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, DGP, Home and other department officials, Young Mizo Association, student unions and the people of Mizoram for their continuous support in bringing back their citizens from Manipur.

He also thanked the media for reporting trustworthy and verified news.

Home Commissioner H. Lalengmawia informed that all 262 Mizos who were stranded in Manipur have been brought back. The stranded people included students, trainees, and patients.

He also said that 168 Mizos were brought back on May 7 and 8, 88 people on May 9 and 6 people on May 10.

It is worth mentioning that the State Government had allocated 20 lakh for the evacuation of stranded Mizoram citizens from Manipur.

The Home Department also said that they had evacuated 4 Arunachali students from Churachandpur as per the request of the Arunachal Pradesh government and they had reached Itanagar safely today.

According to officials, there are 4409 Internally Displaced Persons from Manipur who are taking shelter in 6 districts of the State-

Aizawl District – 1427

Champhai District – 68

Kolasib District – 1362

Serchhip District – 14

Khawzawl District – 15

Saitual District – 1523