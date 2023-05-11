Assam: 40 People Fall Ill Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Goalpara

NET Web Desk

Assam, May 11: As many as 40 people including women and children allegedly fell ill after consuming food items in a post-death ritual programme in Assam’s Goalpara district on Wednesday, the police said.

According to the police, the victims were immediately rushed to Rangjuli Primary Health Centre where the doctor said that it seemed to be cases of food poisoning.

“At least 40 people fell ill after allegedly consuming food at a post-death ritual programme held at Mariumpur area in Goalpara district on Wednesday,” the police said.

“When some people who attended the post-death ritual programme started vomiting after consuming the food, they were immediately admitted at Rangjuli Primary Health Centre on Wednesday night,” said the police.

The doctor at the Health Centre informed that it is suspected to be a case of food poisoning, however, the actual cause of the ill-health of the people is yet to be ascertained.

“The family members of the victims told us that they ate fish along with other food in the post-death ritual programme. The actual cause is yet to be ascertained; however, it seems to be a food poisoning case. So far, 20-25 people have been admitted to the hospital and many other sick people are coming. They are now undergoing treatment,” the doctor at Rangjuli Primary Health Centre said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.