Mizoram Delegates Led By Minister TJ Lalnuntluanga Meets Tripura Lokayukta Kalyan Narayan Bhattacharjee

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 11, 2023: A twelve-member delegation from Mizoram including minister of state for Law & Justice, Parliamentary Affairs, etc. departments TJ Lalnuntluanga arrives in Tripura on Thursday to acquire knowledge on the functioning of Lokayukta in the state.

The delegates led by Mizoram minister TJ Lalnuntluanga arrived in state and met with Lokayukta Kalyan Narayan Bhattacharjee, who is a veteran advocate to discuss about the functioning of Tripura’s Lokayukta and its work.

Lokayukta Kalyan Narayan Bhattacharjee said that the Mizoram delegation has learned about Tripura’s Lokayukta in detail. It is likely that some amendments will be made in the Lokayukta Act of Mizoram and so they are here to know about the working methods of Lokayuktas of different states.

Arriving in Tripura, Mizoram minister TJ Lalnuntluanga praised the government.

Above all, Mizoram minister visited the state to know how the Lokayukta is functioning and will try to implement it in Mizoram after being aware of Tripura’s Lokayukta status, the delegates said.