Tripura Gangrape: Prime Accused Sent 5-Day Police Remand

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 11, 2023: Tripura police arrested two persons in connection to a gang-rape of a 22-year old college student for hours in a vehicle on Monday last while the incident came to light on Wednesday evening.

However, police did not mention the name of the arrestees, but a local source informed that police managed to arrest the main accused named Goutam Sharma from Maheshkhola area under West Tripura district on the night of Wednesday last.

The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Amtali and Sadar sub-divisions Asish Dasgupta said, “A written complaint was lodged on Wednesday afternoon by victim’s family members. The police investigated and found the accused person’s house at Das Para area. On searching accused’s mobile phone, police found that the call records were missing. It is also learned that Goutam is the boyfriend of the girl victim’s elder sister.”

However, AIGP Law and Order of the Tripura police in an official statement informed “On receiving the complaint, Police has immediately registered a specific case 71/2023 against the accused persons under appropriate sections of law and started investigation. As per stipulated norms so far all necessary legal steps have been taken including medical check up of the victim. During investigation, police arrested two accused persons till now. During raid, the involved vehicle and Indian currency amounting Rs 90 lakhs have been seized from the house of one of the accused persons and to gather more evidences by using scientific aids.”

“Goutam Sharma was produced in court on Thursday and sent to five-day police remand. The accused person Gautam will be produced before the court again on May 15 next,” lawyer Bidyut Sutradhar said.

It is worthy to mention here that the accused Goutam picked up the 22-year old college student in a car on the pretext of delivering her home from the College on Monday. Until 11.30 PM, the girl was alleged to have been gang-raped by feeding her tablets and assaulting her physically. At around 12.30 AM on Tuesday, one of her female friends called victim girl’s parents and informed that their daughter was left abandoned at an area Amtali-Khayerpur bypass. After recovering her, she was shifted to GBP Hospital. Mentally disturbed victim girl said that a youth named Goutam Sarkar and his companions picked her up from in front of Ramthakur College in Agartala city. Thereafter, there people along with the driver brutally tortured her after feeding tablets.