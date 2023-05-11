Two Film Personalities From Nagaland To Be Part Of Indian Delegation At Cannes Film Festival 2023

NET Web Desk

KOHIMA, 11th May, 2023: Two film personalities from Nagaland, Kivini Shohe and Andrea Kevichüsa, will be representing Nagaland at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, 2023 to be held from 16th to 27th of this month.

They will be representing Nagaland as part of the delegation, which is being supported by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, through the Department of Information & Public Relations, which is the nodal Department for films and related matters in the state.

Kivini Shohe is a prominent Filmmaker and a founding member of the Film Association of Nagaland (FAN). Shohe is also a recipient of the Governor’s Award 2014 in the field Arts for filmmaking. Andrea Kevichüsa is an Indian model and actor from Nagaland. She made her acting debut with Anek in 2022 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana for which she won the Filmfare Award 2023 for Best Female Debut. Kevichüsa has worked with several fashion designers and notable brands.