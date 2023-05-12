Dr M Angamuthu Joins As The Chairperson Of Vishakhapatnam Port Authority

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, May 12: Dr M. Angamuthu, the former Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam joined on May 9 as the chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority for a five-year term.

A 2002 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya Cadre, Dr Angamuthu held key positions in various sectors of public administration.

He served as the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Bongaigaon, Karimganj and Nagaon. He then served as the chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). As Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, he has headed departments like the Welfare of Tribes and Backward Classes Department, General Administration Department, Secretariat Administration Department, Urban Development Department, Tourism Department, Sports and Youth Welfare Department, and Divisional Commissioner, North Assam Division, Tezpur, Assam.

A native of Dharmapuri district, Tamil Nadu, the new chairperson of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority will serve the position till 2027 under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.