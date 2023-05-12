Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Tells BJP Karyakartas To Beware Of CPIM & Congress’ Conspiracies

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 12, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Friday warned the ‘karyakartas’ of Bharatiya Janata Party not to step into the trap of conspiracy of CPIM and Congress.

“When a committee of the party was going to be formed, it was seen first whether someone from CPIM joined the committee. Now a new problem has arisen for the party to see whether any of these two parties, Congress and CPM has entered because both these parties are involved in conspiracy against the present government. Party ‘karyakartas’ should stay away from these miscreants”, Chief Minister Dr Saha said while warning the karyakartas not to should into their trap.

The Chief Minister on Friday asked the karyakartas of Bharatiya Janata Party to be determined for gifting two seats from the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a ‘Shakti Kendra Bistarak’ training and booth self-strengthening campaign at Agartala Town Hall on Friday, Dr Saha castigated the opposition CPIM for playing politics of fishing in murky water by creating problems all around. The ideal of Bharatiya Janata Party is to solve the problems of the people, to work continuously so that the common man does not face any problem.

He said that from 2015 to 2018 elections, Bharatiya Janata Party has achieved incredible success in the state of Tripura because the ‘karyakartas’ at all levels worked wholeheartedly with the goal of ‘Amar Booth Shaktishali Booth’ (My Booth Strong Booth) in mind. He lamented that some deficiency is being observed in the continuation of concentration of the executives towards the team. The Chief Minister expressed the opinion that this kind of training camp will play a big role in eliminating the lacunas.

Dr Saha said “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps all the responsible officials of the party in detail, it is a matter of our pride. Now if we want to strengthen the country, we have to strengthen our party. In addition to freeing Tripura from communist misrule in 2018, the Prime Minister has contributed greatly to the party’s victory in the 2023 elections. In recognition of this contribution, the Prime Minister should be gifted two seats from the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.” For this, the Chief Minister called upon all the officials to be determined.

BJP national General Secretary Arvind Menon, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, MLA Kishore= Barman and other leaders were also present on the day. Booths, mandals, Shakti Kendras and 7 districts level karyakartas of the ruling BJP were present in the program.