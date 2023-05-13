National Lok Adalat In Tripura: Rs 2.54 Crore Collected Disposing 2,489 Cases

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 13, 2023: Tripura State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) on Saturday organized second National Lok Adalat in 66 number of courts constituted across the state where a total of 2,489 cases out of 11,346 were disposed.

Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh on Saturday personally inspect the set up of ‘National Lok Adalat’ at the premises of West Tripura district’s court here in Agartala city.

In a press communiqué issued by the TSLSA, Member Secretary DM Jamatia informed “Today, the second National Lok Adalat was conducted throughout the state for various types of cases like MACT Appeal Cases, MACT Cases, Matrimonial Cases, NI Act Cases, Civil cases and Criminal compoundable cases and pre-litigation Bank Loan Recovery cases, Tata Motor Finance Ltd. Recovery cases, BSNL Bill recovery cases, Excise Cases, etc.”

In total, 11,346 cases comprised of 6,276 pending and 5,070 pre-litigation cases were taken up in 66 courts across the state on Saturday. Out of them, a total 2,489 cases comprising of 1,901 pending and 588 pre-litigation cases were disposed while a sum of Rs 2,53,93,003 have been collected as the total settlement amount, the Member Secretary of TSLSA said.