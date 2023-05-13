Tripura Students Should Be Careful About ‘Love Jihad’, Says CM Dr Manik Saha Watching “The Kerala Story”

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 13, 2023: In the movie “The Kerala Story”, director Sudipta Sen has tried to show the real picture of the whole of India, not just one incident of the state of Kerala. Along with the youth of the entire country, the students of Tripura should also watch this movie and be careful about ‘Love Jihad’, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha said this while watching “The Kerala Story” at Rupashi Multiplex along with all the members of the state cabinet, MLAs and office bearers of Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday.

He said “Till now we have heard the word ‘Love Jihad’, in reality, how the plot is going on to recruit simple girls into militant groups by adopting this ‘Love Jihad’, it has been beautifully depicted in this film. It is impossible to understand without seeing.”

The Chief Minister said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the integrity of the country. Many people still do not understand why the integrity of the country is necessary. Why should one be aware of Love Jihad? Many people are having negative opinion about this film from a narrow point of view.”

In this regard, the Chief Minister said that the West Bengal government is going to be a Bengal story in the coming days. He said that it was already known that the film will be stopped in West Bengal. But there will be no benefit in banning this film, people will definitely watch the film.

Ministers Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Sushanta Chowdhury, Tinku Roy, Sudhangshu Das, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation, Dipak Majumdar, MLA Ratan Chakraborty and other MLAs along with office bearers of the BJP were with the Chief Minister.