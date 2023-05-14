Working-Class Developing New Movement Against Centre’s Move Towards Monetization, Says CITU National Leader Tapan Sen In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 14, 2023: CITU national general secretary Tapan Sen on Sunday said that the working-class people has started developing a new movement against the central government’s move towards process of monetization.

“The Modi-led government has adopted new means of handing over public sector to private sector on lease for 30-35 years. Especially, the work started from providing various services”, Sen said while addressing a press conference after the CITU state committee’s general council meeting here in Agartala city on Sunday afternoon.

Citing an instance, he said “The construction work of national highways will be given to private sector after completion and that the private company will set up toll to earn money and then return to the government. Electricity transmission line, petroleum supply, gas pipeline, railways, telecom system – all these are being handed over to the corporate sector free of cost virtually in lease for 30 years. The government attempted to privatize these sectors but failed to click all those as there is no client, because the working class warned of not permitting them to enter”.

“Hence, a new movement among working class people is developing throughout the country that the government will not be allowed to enter the monetization process. CITU along with other organizations are collaborating to stage a protest against such demonic steps of the central government. The working class people had pledged to resist anti-national, destroying attitude, economic and authoritarian political policies at every step, we will not let anything destroy the country, this is the decision of the united trade union platform and their slogan is ‘Desh Bachao, Janata Bachao’, only then the rights of workers will be saved. In this letter and spirit, the working class people in Tripura will also proceed the movement forward in the coming days”, Sen said and narrated that there are plans to establish an atmosphere in Tripura full of values, where the workers will fight for the future.

CITU national general secretary arrived in Tripura and chaired the unions’ secretariat body meeting on Saturday last. In the press conference, CITU state president Manik Dey and state general secretary Sankar Prasad Datta were also present.