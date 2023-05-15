Tripura: Illegal Dry Cannabis Worth Rs 27 Lakhs Seized; Smugglers Adopts New Way To Transport Narcotic Items

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 15, 2023: In an anti-narcotics campaign, Tripura police on Monday seized 175 kilograms of dry cannabis worth Rs 27 lakh from a brand new vehicle displaying the sticker used by advocates.

Acting on a tip-off, Pecharthal police station staff seized 20 packets of dry cannabis after searching a brand new Tata Nexon vehicle in which the advocate’s sticker is pasted.

The police official said that 175 kg of dry cannabis has been recovered in 20 packets. But the driver of the car could not be arrested. Police believe that the market value of recovered cannabis will be approximately Rs 27 lakhs.

According to the police official, intelligence sources have informed the police station that a car with stickers used by lawyers will be smuggled from Agartala to Assam.

In view of the credible information, Pecharthal police station staff sat on Assam-Agartala national highway for checking of vehicles at 91 Miles area of Kumarghat sub-division. Disobeying the signal of Kumarghat traffic police personnel, the vehicle drove at a high speed. Pecharthal police station staff chased the car and could be intercepted by going to Panchara area. But the driver managed to escape, the police officer said.

He also said that as many as 175 kilograms of dry cannabis in 20 packets after searching the car. The market price of the cannabis will be approximately Rs 27 lakh. Police have started investigation into the incident.