NTPC To Conduct Feasibility Test For 130-MW Floating Solar Power Plant At Dumbur Lake In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 16, 2023: In view of a memorandum of understand inked between the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA), the Corporation will be conducting a feasibility study and biometry for setting up a floating solar power plant of 130 megawatts (MWs) on Dumbur lake in Gomati district of Tripura.

Speaking exclusively with Northeast Today, TREDA’s Joint Director Debabrata Sukladas said that the NTPC will be examining the waterbody where floating solar power plant would be set up. It had floated a tender and an agency will be appointed which will send its officials for for conducting this study in Tripura’s Dumbur lake within this month. The Corporation will also identify stations for transmission and looking forward to forest clearance. The central PSU will complete the survey the Tripura’s first renewable energy plant within a span of two months and an amount of Rs 450 crore to be spent.

“The proposed 130-MW floating solar power plant is significant for the state’s target of generating 200 MWs of solar energy by 2030. However, according to a report of an national solar energy institute, Tripura is having the potentiality to generate solar power energy of 2080 MWs. Accordingly, the TREDA, Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) and the Tripura Power Generation Company (TPGC) are giving their best efforts for tapping the solar power energy potential of the state”, Sukladas said.

As it is quite difficult to provide conventional electricity services to the hilly terrains and remote areas, TREDA Joint Director said “Spending an amount of Rs 5.70 crore, solar microgrid has already been installed in 17 indigenous hamlets while work is undergoing in 50 more hamlets. Tripura government has submitted a proposal to the DoNER ministry for supplying green electricity to 274 tribal habitations. The ministry gave an approval and final sanctioning will be issued shortly.”