President Droupadi Murmu Greets Sikkim On Statehood Day

NET Web Desk

President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday greeted the people of Sikkim on their statehood day and said the state has pioneered organic farming and enriched biodiversity besides creating a model for sustainable development.

Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975.

“Greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day! Sikkim presents a blend of modernity and unique traditions. The state has pioneered organic farming, enriched biodiversity and created a model for sustainable development.

“I was touched by the warmth of people during my visit to the state last year. My best wishes for the continued progress of Sikkim,” Murmu tweeted.