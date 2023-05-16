Tripura Girl Needs Second Pacemaker; CPIM MLA Seeks CM’s Nod To Spend Fund

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 16, 2023: A 16-year old girl of Tripura’s Chittamara area under Belonia sub-division in the southern district is battling for her life at the ICU of Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital here in Agartala city.

It is learned that Rinku is a heart patient and her father is a daily labour. As she is hailing from poverty-trodden family, her family don’t have the capability to install another pacemaker after a gap of 14 years. At the age of 2 years, a pacemaker was installed in her body. Now, there is a need for another pacemaker for installation, but her family is hopeless.

MLA Sen talked with Rinku’s father Badal Debnath, who is presently staying in the premises of GBP Hospital here. He came to learn from Badal that the pacemaker installed earlier in 2009. After 14 years, the pacemaker had been crippled. Recently, she developed breathing complications and accordingly, admitted to GBP Hospital’s ICU.

Acknowledging the need of the girl named Rinku Debnath, student of Brindaban Roaja Para High School in Belonia from various social media platforms, local CPIM MLA Dipankar Sen of Belonia assembly constituency wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha seeking permission of purchasing pacemaker and installing it on her body from his own MLA Area Development Fund.

Receiving the letter of CPIM MLA, Chief Minister’s Office acknowledged it. Sen is hopeful that the Chief Minister will look into the matter with due importance as he is also a doctor by profession.