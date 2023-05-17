Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath To Promote ‘Queen’ Pineapple At ‘Delhi Haat’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 17, 2023: Tripura’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Ratan Lal Nath left for New Delhi on Wednesday to attend ‘Delhi Haat’ on Thursday next for promoting GI tagged ‘Queen’ variety of pineapple cultivated across the state.

Nath will be accompanied by Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department Secretary Apurba Roy, Director of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department Saradindu Das and Director of the Horticulture and Soil Conservation department Phani Bhushan Jamatia.

At the premises of ‘Delhi Haat’ in New Delhi, A&FW minister Ratan Lal Nath will accompany union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar and ministry’s union minister of state Kailash Choudhary for promotion of Tripura’s distinct flavored fruit ‘Queen’ variety pineapple.

Notably, the ‘Queen’ variety pineapple grown in Tripura received a geographical indication (GI) tag with the initiative of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) in May, 2022.

Tripura grows an estimated 1.28 metric tonnes of pineapple every year across 8,800 hectares of land. The productivity of pineapple per hectare is 18.73 tons which is higher than the national average of 15.80 tons. The production of ‘Queen’ variety pineapples in Sepahijala district holds the record for the highest yield per hectare. The records say that more than 4,000 growers are actively involved in the cultivation of Tripura’s state fruit.

Meanwhile, Nath, who is also looking after the state’s Power department is having a tentative schedule to meet union Power minister RK Singh at New Delhi and raise various issues for the development of the Power sector in Tripura. However, the meeting has not yet been finalized.

It is also learned that the returning of Power minister Nath from New Delhi is also not finalized.