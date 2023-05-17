Union Minister Of State Pratima Bhoumik Flags Off Another Agartala-Kolkata Train Service

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 17, 2023: The union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik flagged off another train of economy class from Agartala in Tripura to Kolkata in West Bengal at Agartala Railway Station here in Badharghat on Wednesday.

As the BJP-led government has been formed for the second consecutive term with majority number of seats, Bhoumik said that Narendra Modi has completed nine years as Prime Minister in his office and gave a gift of another train service to the people of Tripura.

She said, “Railways is one of the means of communication for connecting people of one state with another and Indian Railways reflects our culture boosting the unity in diversity. I am conveying my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for extending a train service with full air conditioning system connecting Agartala and Kolkata. It is indeed a happy moment for the citizens of who North Eastern region of India. This economy class train has 11 coaches including advanced and modern facilities along with safety measures.”

Claiming that 880 passengers can travel in this train, Bhoumik said “Around 7 years back, many wanted to travel through railways from Agartala to Kolkata which wasn’t possible. Since 2016, long distance railway services began from Tripura. One of the significant aspect of this newly introduced train service is that the ticket fair is 10 percent less than other train tickets.”

Highlighting the widespread development in different spheres of communication services, union minister of state told reporters, “Double-Engine government has accelerated the pace of development in the state of Tripura since 2018. As the people has trusted us and gave another opportunity for forming government for another five-year term.”