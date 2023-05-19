Assam Government Signs MoU For ‘Riverine Based Tourism Circuit’ To Connect 7 Religious Places on Brahmaputra

NET Web Desk

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for ‘Riverine based tourism Circuit’ being developed over river Brahmaputra was signed between Inland Waterways Authority of India, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Govt of India, Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL), Assam Tourism Development Corp. Limited (ATDC) and Directorate of Inland Water Transport (DIWT) Assam in Guwahati today.

The signing ceremony took place in presence of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM of Assam and Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush.

“This new initiative will add a new dimension to the growth of industry and tourism in #Assam, which will give a mileage to the overall growth of the economy in the state”: Union Minister Sarbanand Sonwal on the occasion of the signing of MoU for ‘Riverine based tourism Circuit’.

The project is being developed under the Sagarmala Programme at an initial cost of Rs.40-45 crores. SDCL and IWAI will jointly contribute 55% of the project cost while the remaining will be provided by ATDC. DIWT has consented to provide the usage of Ghats near the temples free of cost for the project.

This Sagarmala project will connect the seven historic temples namely Kamakhya, Pandunath, Ashwaklanta, Doul Govinda, Umananda, Chakreshwar and Auniati Satra situated in Guwahati.

The circuit will sail from Hanuman Ghat, Uzan Bazar and will complete its journey by covering all the above-mentioned temples through waterways. The ferry service is expected to reduce the overall travel time to less than 2 hours for completing one complete circuit.