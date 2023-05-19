Minister Paiwang Konyak Asks World Bank To Continue Support To Nagaland

NET Web Desk

KOHIMA,19th May, 2023: Minister for Health & Family Welfare, P. Paiwang Konyak, and Commissioner & Secretary, Y. Kikheto Sema along with a team of Nagaland Health Project (NHP) met the Country Director, World Bank, Auguste Tano Kouame, today at World Bank Office in New Delhi.

The Minister thanked the World Bank for the support to Nagaland especially in the health sector where the NHP was successfully implemented. He also highlighted that the funds received under various schemes from the Central Government are mainly for specific programs, and the NHP’s funding could cater to the gaps not covered by other programs.

Kikheto Sema also thanked the World Bank for funding the projects in Nagaland in the Health, Education and Agriculture & Allied activities sectors. He said, the proposed new project of the Nagaland Health System Strengthening Project (NHSSP) is mainly to fill the gaps in the infrastructures of the Health Centers, including building Quarters for health workers.

Statting that the desire of the State Government to provide affordable and accessible health care to its citizens cannot be fulfilled without good infrastructure facilities, Sema, appealed the World Bank to support the new projects. Auguste Tano Kouame appreciated and congratulated the team on the successful implementation of the Nagaland Health Project.

With the successful implementation of the NHP, Kouame stated that the Bank would be interested to support the new project of NHSSP.