Narendra Singh Tomar Launches ‘Queen’ Pineapple at Delhi Haat; Lauds Organic Farming in NE Region

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 19, 2023: Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar launched most distinct fruit of Tripura ‘Queen’ variety pineapple in presence of the state’s Agriculture and Farmers’Welfare minister Ratan Lal Nath at Delhi Haat in New Delhi on Thursday.

Addressing the event, Tomar said that the development of North East region is the priority of the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government is continuously working there and it is a matter of happiness that as a result of continuous encouragement by Prime Minister Modi, the North East including Tripura and other states are making rapid progress.

At a function organized by the Government of Tripura and the State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (SIMFED) at Delhi Haat, INA, Union Minister Tomar said “The Northeast region is the brain of us, which was neglected earlier and the budget allocation for it was also less. But since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the sector has been given full attention. Prime Minister Modi himself has visited the Northeast 52 times in 9 years, and Union Ministers are also making regular trips there on his directions, with the aim of solving whatever difficulties the Northeast is facing. Paving the way for development.”

“The Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region is also continuously active and engaged in the implementation of schemes for the progress of the region. The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi stands completely with these states. Further, the central government will continue to work shoulder to shoulder and step by step with the states. A mission is also being run by the central government for the cultivation of oil palm, which will benefit the farmers”, he added.

Tomar said that there has been a lot of success in organic farming in the North East region, Sikkim has been declared an organic state, while Tripura is also leading the way, which is certainly commendable. Tomar said that agriculture is developing significantly in the states of North Eastern region. The products of this sector have established their own identity in the global market and exports are increasing. Even now there is a lot of potential for development of agriculture and horticulture in the North East region. Farmers in Northeast are benefiting through organic farming.

Speaking at the event, Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Ratan Lal Nath said “Various pineapple production materials will be distributed free of cost in this exhibition at Delhi Haat for the next two months as the state’s prime motive is to promote ‘Queen’ Pineapple. Traders from different parts of country visited Delhi Haat had started dialogues for exporting this delicious variety of pineapple from Tripura to other states and abroad.”

He also said the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’Welfare has initiated measures to ensure that the pineapple farmers of the state get the right price for their pineapples.

On this occasion, the uniqueness, quality and health benefits of organic Queen Pineapple of Tripura were demonstrated and a tasting session was also held.

In the program, the Secretary of the DoNER Ministry Lok Ranjan, Secretary of Agriculture of Tripura Apoorba Roy, Director of Agriculture Saradindu Das, Director of Horticulture Dr. Phani Bhushan Jamatia, Neramac MD Rajeev Ashok, SIMFED MD Bhaskar Basnet, Manoj Kumar along with Central and Tripura officials, FPC members and representatives of North East related organizations were present.