Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath Visits Nursery At Delhi; Plans To Use Advanced Technology In Agriculture

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 19, 2023: Tripura’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Ratan Lal Nath visited a nursery in New Delhi on Friday to see the use of cutting-edge technology in improving the yield of flowers, fruits and vegetables.

On this day, the minister also visited how improved seedlings are produced through tissue culture and how agricultural states are bringing smiles to the farmers’ faces with improved yields.

The minister, accompanied by Manoj Kumar, Special Residential Commissioner of Tripura Bhavan in Delhi, also spoke to the workers and agricultural experts working in the nursery.

The enthusiastic minister also invited these nursery officials to come to Tripura after being apprised of their seedling planting methods, improved yielding techniques.

Nath wants to apply a touch of modernity not only to the fields in the plains, but also to the ‘jhum’, an indigenous way of farming in the hills of Tripura. In this regard, he wants to take the cooperation of agricultural experts from developed states in agriculture.

In the context of the discussion in New Delhi, the minister said that the farmers’ will be benefited if better yield is achieved in the agricultural sector. He also said that the state is looking at organic farming.

The minister also discussed in length with the agriculturists on how to convert uncultivated land into arable land.